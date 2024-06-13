Rural Seneca man waives hearing on murder charges

Jun. 13—Scott Burleson was bound over for trial on murder charges Thursday in the fatal stabbing March 2 of Seth Langford, of Carl Junction.

Burleson, 30, of rural Seneca, waived a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

A witness to the slaying at a residence on State Line Road told Jasper County deputies Burleson stabbed Langford multiple times before pointing his knife at the witness, warning him not to call law enforcement and robbing the witness of an ounce of marijuana and $7.

Langford, 36, subsequently died following surgery at a local hospital.

A man believed to have been in Burleson's company at the time, Paul D. Phillips Jr., 36, of Seneca, was bound over for trial in April on charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and vehicle tampering.

Ron Seward testified at Phillips' preliminary hearing that Langford was one of three others with Seward at the residence when Burleson and Phillips showed up.

Seward said Langford and Burleson got into a shoving match inside the home during which Burleson stabbed Langford. Burleson then turned the knife on him and demanded that he give him what drugs he had, Seward said.

Seward further testified that he was uncertain what Phillips was doing during the altercation but believes he left the residence before Burleson did. Under cross-examination by Phillips' attorney, he acknowledged that Phillips never threatened him and that he did not see him do anything to assist in the robbery.

The witness nonetheless appeared certain the two suspects were acting in concert, stating that he believed they were there to rob him.

The two were at large for a period before law enforcement caught up with them. Phillips was arrested March 6 following the pursuit of a stolen Mercedes west of Joplin. U.S. marshals tracked down Burleson in Arkansas on March 21, forcing him to flee north toward Seneca where Newton County deputies were waiting for him.

A Jasper County sheriff's detective who interviewed Phillips following his arrest testified at his hearing that Phillips admitted the two suspects went to the address on State Line Road "to get what Scott was owed." He also purportedly admitted being present during the altercation and that he was displaying a handgun at the time, according to the detective.

The detective said Phillips also admitted that a handgun recovered from inside the stolen vehicle was the weapon he had used during the robbery.

