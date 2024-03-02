Rural searches with help from neighboring Wisconsin counties continue for Elijah Vue, DNR searches Lake Michigan shoreline

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – The search for Elijah Vue, the three-year-old who went missing from Two Rivers 11 days ago, has continued with multiple agencies from neighboring counties assisting the FBI and Two Rivers Police Department with its search through rural areas.

A release from the Two Rivers PD on Saturday states that firefighters, paramedics, and dispatchers from Manitowoc, Sheboygan, and Calumet counties and various Wisconsin police officers, assisted DCI and the FBI in conducting large rural searches of Manitowoc County.

The Wisconsin DNR also searched the Lake Michigan shoreline and West Twin River again, with the assistance of the Manitowoc County Dive Team. Authorities say searches were conducted with the use of drones and dogs.

Anyone with relevant information can call the tip line at 844-267-6648, or use the Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers P3 app.

Please continue your private search efforts for Elijah, while being considerate of other people’s private property. We appreciate everyone’s concern, dedication, and assistance in locating Elijah. Two Rivers Police Department

Officers say the searches will continue throughout the weekend. Officers also took the time to thank property owners for their cooperation and Hope Church for providing space for Saturday’s operation.

