Rural Miller woman sent to prison for vehicular assault of state trooper

Jun. 6—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sentenced a 39-year-old rural Miller woman this week to 10 years in prison for driving at a state trooper and ramming his vehicle during a pursuit a year ago.

Rachael S. Acra entered an Alford plea Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to first-degree assault of an officer and first-degree property damage in a plea agreement calling for concurrent sentences of 10 years for the assault and seven years for the property damage. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges instead the probability of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

The plea arrangement also required that she pay restitution of $11,149, which Judge David Cole ordered along with the prison time.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case alleges that Acra initially was being chased by a Dade County deputy whose patrol car she rammed first, forcing him to end his pursuit and call for assistance.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper located her vehicle on U.S. Highway 160 east of Everton and picked up the pursuit into Lawrence County. Another state trooper parked his vehicle at the intersection of County Road 2040 and Route DD and was placing tire-deflation sticks when Acra accelerated her vehicle in his direction.

The trooper avoided being struck, but her vehicle slammed into the front of his patrol car. She fled on foot following the collision but was taken into custody moments later.