'Rural gentrification': Acreage truckers sue Palm Beach County to stop semi-truck ban

Palm Beach County's recent decision to ban semi-trucks from The Acreage should be overturned, according to a lawsuit filed in circuit court last month.

West Palm Beach lawyer Christopher Y. Mills represents Jorge Alfaro and Clare Dougal, two Acreage residents who park semis on their property. The lawsuit, filed April 12, accuses the county of seeking to attract white-collar residents into the region by slowly changing zoning ordinances to push out long-time blue-collar commercial residents such as Alfaro and Dougal.

The lawsuit accuses the county of practicing "rural gentrification." County Attorney Denise Coffman said the county's policy is to not comment on pending litigation.

Under the ordinance, anyone with a truck weighing more than 16,000 pounds will have to relocate the vehicle by July 1.

The Acreage, an unincorporated part of Palm Beach County, is a rural-residential area. County commissioners recently moved to limit semi-tractor trailers from being housed there after residents complained that the presence of the large trucks was threatening their lifestyles.

The Indian Trail Improvement District, which operates the road system in The Acreage, says its roads were never designed to accommodate such heavy vehicles and that it would have to spend millions of dollars every year if the semis were allowed. It had threatened to file its own lawsuit against the county if the zoning code was amended to allow for the storage of semis.

The lawsuit, though, argues that the ordinance adopted by the county is unfair to truckers. The lawsuit was expected. County Commissioner Sara Baxter, an advocate for the truckers, predicted that it would happen.

“The truckers are a vital part of our community, and I hope a judge can help interpret our confusing codes. In my opinion, our codes have allowed truckers to legally exist in The Acreage for decades and making them leave is equivalent to taking away their ability to support their families," Baxter said in a statement emailed to The Palm Beach Post.

"We should be finding ways to help make it more affordable for people to stay in their homes. Kicking truckers off their own property doesn’t solve the problem. It contributes to our affordability problems."

The lawsuit alleges that county commissioners caved into “public outcry” from residents who packed county commission meetings urging the board to ban the semis from The Acreage. The Acreage Landowners Association also argued that the road system was never designed to accommodate semi-tractor trailers and that their presence was incompatible with the existing zoning.

County commissioners said at public meetings they made accommodations by increasing the weight limit in 2008 to 12,500 pounds from 10,000, and on Feb. 22, they raised the weight limit to 16,000 pounds. But a majority of commissioners said they were unwilling to go any higher.

Lawsuit says Acreage truckers cannot afford to pay for parking at a commercial lot

Landscapers and most other vehicles for home-based businesses would not be impacted as they weigh, for the most part, under 16,000 pounds. Semi-tractors trailers, however, can weigh more than 80,000 pounds, so owners of those large vehicles would be impacted.

Alfaro, an interstate car carrier, and Clare Dougal, a transporter of sod and building materials, both own semis.

The lawsuit noted “a wave of code enforcement citations and fines” have already been issued to residents of The Acreage that park their commercial vehicles, including semi-trucks, on land adjacent to homes.” The lawsuit alleges that the new ordinance “effectively issues an eviction notice” to his clients.

Dougal told The Post that her family has been operating in The Acreage for 24 years. She has been fined $50 a day for more than four years. She said she hopes the lawsuit will allow her to continue to operate her business from her home.

Natalia Melian, another Acreage trucker, has been calling for an ordinance that would grandfather existing operators. She said Alfaro and Dougal's lawsuit will benefit the entire community of truckers should they prevail.

Palm Beach County faces a critical shortage of dedicated commercial vehicle parking lots, the lawsuit notes, adding that the drivers of these vehicles often have to wait hours before a spot becomes available or pay exorbitant monthly fees for a dedicated space.

The Post recently reported that Discount Truck Parking plans to soon open the county's first commercial parking lot for semis. The site is off Southern Boulevard near Florida's Turnpike.

The lawsuit says the option for Alfaro and Dougal is to either receive continued citations and fines from the county’s "rural gentrification" efforts or leave their land and livelihoods behind.

Alfaro, according to the lawsuit, bought his parcel in The Acreage because he required a residence that allowed him to park his semi-truck at home for the cost-savings benefits and the convenience of having a guaranteed place to park.

If Alfaro had to pay for a dedicated spot at a commercial lot, the payment would be so much that it would render his business unprofitable, the lawsuit states.

“The zoning ordinance change has also lowered his property value and rendered his property unusable for its intended purpose. Thus, Palm Beach County’s zoning ordinance has resulted in a taking of Mr. Alfaro’s property," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit makes similar arguments for Dougal’s parcel that was bought in 2002.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction to prevent the county from enforcing the new ordinance. If the ordinance stands, Palm Beach County should compensate Dougal and Alfaro for “removing their ability to park their commercial vehicles, including semi-trucks, on their property located in an agricultural residential area.”

