Rural fire departments conduct wildfire training session

BURDEN, Kan. (KSNW) — Wildfire season is already impacting rural communities across the state.

In Burden, a special training session for multiple neighboring fire departments took place Saturday, focusing on tactics and different ways to combat wildfires.

Unit members say it is crucial to have these extra training sessions to help make sure that everyone is on the same page when the call comes in.

“Our philosophy is it’s better to be prepared and never need the training that we have but have it ready to go,” said Burden Fire Chief Chris Cannon.

Chad Mayberry is a fire Marshall in Winfield, and says this training is also beneficial because it allows for firefighters to get to know each other especially since crews don’t work together all the time.

“The grass fires grow in size significantly and rapidly, so we end up with multiple departments responding, so it’s a good opportunity for us to network and just work together because we will have multiple departments on these scenes,” Winfield Fire Marshall Chad Mayberry said.

As the wildfire season continues to ramp up, a call for community assistance has been placed to be extra eyes, ears and even helping hands as most of the rural fire departments are volunteer based.

“If you don’t want to be on the front lines fighting fires. If you know how to mechanic, if you know any kind of a skill we can put you to work and we can definitely use your help and we certainly do appreciate it protecting our property and ultimately your property and life as well,” said Cannon.

According to the Kansas Wildfire Task Force’s final report in November of 2023, the state of Kansas experiences at least 5,000 reported wildfires a year.

