RuPaul’s Drag Race and What People Get Wrong About the History of Drag

With RuPaul set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 16 and the tenth season of the hit show RuPaul’s Drag Race premiering on March 22, drag seems to have solidified its place in today’s mainstream entertainment zeitgeist.

Though this isn’t the first time drag has reached pop-cultural prominence — the format and RuPaul both had a moment in the 1990s — the TV show has helped bring it to a new level of visibility. In doing so, Drag Race has also played a key role in codifying an image of what a drag performance should look like. Recently, that influence has raised questions over who that image includes. In an interview with the Guardian last week, RuPaul stirred controversy by saying that he would probably not let trans women compete on the show, saying, “Drag loses its sense of danger and its sense of irony once it’s not men doing it.” He has since apologized for these comments, but the sentiment has cultivated a larger conversation about who gets to do drag, and why.

Beyond the realm of VH1, drag is a multivalent art form with a complex and stratified history. TIME spoke with Joe E. Jeffreys, a drag historian and videographer who teaches theater studies at Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, about the history of drag, the influence of RuPaul and some of the common misconceptions many people have about drag.

TIME: What are the first things people should know about the history of drag?

JEFFREYS: I would start by saying that drag is a theatrical form. Drag is anytime that someone is putting on clothing that is considered to be not appropriate to them, and then wearing it with some type of ironic distance. In its purest form, drag is when a person goes into a dressing room, they put this thing on, they go out on stage and they perform, and [after the show] they take it off. Drag, I say, is the indigenous queer performance form, meaning it is of the people, by the people and for the people. I also maintain that drag has always been mainstream — it is just that with the different platforms that drag is now able to work through, perhaps there is a wider, quicker audience that has access to it. But we go back to something like vaudeville, at the turn of the century, and performers like Julian Eltinge were wildly popular. Some of the top paid performers in vaudeville were drag performers.

Even if drag performance has always been mainstream, has that also been true of drag that’s explicitly associated with LGBTQ culture?

That has to go back to when drag and homosexuality become connected. I put it around at the 1930s, when the field of sexology — the study of sex, sexual practices among people in cultures [first developed in the 19th century] — develops all these ideas and categories, who people are, why people do the things they do. For a while it conflates ideas that today we might consider to be cross-dressing with what we might call homosexuality. Esther Newton said in her study of drag, Mother Camp, that drag and camp are the most widely recognized signifiers of homosexuality perhaps in the world, but they can be separated, they are not the same thing…

So did drag’s role as entertainment in queer spaces come about due to the popularity of that type of performance in general, and then it was only later associated with gay culture?

I think the association is there first — it is something queer people do and have done historically. Because once the sex line is crossed, I think the gender line is no big deal. Having the outsider perspective, they are able to look at and see things about gender that perhaps somebody who doesn’t question the overall society as much, doesn’t necessarily see as readily.

So being queer entices some sort of critical look at gender?

That definitely spurs it on. It definitely gives it a little sparkle or direction that might not otherwise be as readily there.

What is drag in its purest incarnation?

I believe that the purest incarnation is in gay bars. This is where the drag queen serves this kind of shaman role, this kind of court-fool role [in which] they are allowed to say and do things that the culture perhaps needs to look at. Even one of the performers on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bianca Del Rio, will say, “I’m a clown.” She recognizes this comedic role, like we see in Shakespeare with the fools. Drag performers will say that once they are in this costume, they’re allowed to do and say things that they could never do in their everyday persona.