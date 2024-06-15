Runway reopens after plane crash at New Century Air Center in Olathe on Saturday

Kendrick Calfee
The runway at New Century Air Center was closed part of Saturday afternoon following a minor plane crash, a Johnson County official said.

Around 12:30 p.m., a small, single-engine airplane caught its wing on the runway as a pilot attempted to land. The runway was closed as the Olathe Fire Department worked to clean up a fuel leak as a result of the crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene along with other Johnson County agencies.

There were no injures reported in the crash, said Andy Hyland, a spokesperson for Johnson County.

The runway has since been reopened.