Runway project to close Jamestown Regional Airport for about 6 weeks

Mar. 28—Jamestown Regional Airport announced it will close for about six weeks due to a rehabiliation project on the main runway.

The airport will be closed from May 7-June 16. The closure will prohibit commercial operations.

SkyWest Airlines/United Express will contact any already scheduled passengers. The over $4 million project is 90% Federal Aviation Administration grant, 5% North Dakota Aeronautics Commission grant and 5% local match.

This is a developing story.