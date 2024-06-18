Runoff elections being held today in metro Atlanta. Here’s who is running
Georgia runoff elections are happening today where candidates didn’t win a majority in the May primary.
There are several metro Atlanta races and other races on the ballot.
Clayton County:
Sheriff (Democratic) - Incumbent Sheriff Levon Allen Clayton County Commission Chairman Jeff Turner
Commissioner Board Chairman (Democratic) - Alieka Anderson and former Tax Commissioner Terry L. Baskin
Cobb County:
Commissioner Board District 2 (Democratic) - Jaha Howard and Taniesha Whorton
DeKalb County:
Georgia Senate District 55 (Democratic) - Iris Knight-Hamilton and Randal Mangham
Chief Executive Officer (Democratic) - Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Larry Johnson
County Commission District 4 (Democratic) - Lance Hammonds and Chakira Johnson
Board of Education District 5 (Non-Partisan) - Donna Priest-Brown and Tiffany Tate Hogan
State Court Judge Division A-3 (Non-Partisan) - Yolanda Mack and Dionne McGee
Douglas County:
Commission District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Martin William Raxton and Terry Allen Searcy
Fulton County:
Board of Commissioners (Democratic) - Natalie Hall and Mo Ivory
Gwinnett County:
School Board District 1 (Non-Partisan) - Karen Watkins and Rachel Stone
School Board District 3 (Non-Partisan) - Steve Gasper and Shana V. White
9th Superior Court District Gwinnett Circuit (Non-Partisan) Regina Matthews and Tuwanda Rush Williams
Rockdale County:
County Commission Chair (Democratic) - Oz Nesbitt and Janice Frey Vanness
County Commissioner Board Post 1 (Democratic) - Sherri L. Washington and Tuwanya Smith
Congressional races:
U.S. House Georgia District 2 (Republican) - Chuck Hand and A. Wayne Johnson
U.S. House Georgia District 3 (Republican) - Mike Dugan and Brian Jack
U.S. House Georgia District 14 (Democratic) - Clarence Blalock and Shawn Harris
