Runoff election today for Morgan County commissioner seat

Apr. 16—Morgan County polls are open Tuesday until 7 p.m. in a runoff election between Republicans for the District 3 Morgan County commission seat.

First-time commissioner candidates Matthew Frost, 41, a District 3 mechanic/operator, is challenging incumbent Don Stisher, 68, for one of four commissioner spots. There is no Democratic challenger in the November general election. This is the only race on the ballot.

In the March 5 primary, Stisher received 5,673 votes, or 39%,and Frost received 4,802 votes, or 33%.

Morgan County commissioners are elected for four-year terms and commissioner races are countywide elections, although the commissioner must live in the district. District 3 covers most of the southern part of the county. The district includes the towns of Falkville and Eva. The annual salary for the position is $89,465.

In Alabama, voters are required to present a valid form of photo ID before voting.

