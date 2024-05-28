Runoff election for 108th Judicial District Judge takes place May 28

The Republican Primary Runoff Election takes place Tuesday, May 28 in Potter County, among other close races in the state being decided by voters. The sole race on the ballot is for the 108th Judicial District Judge, between Tim Pirtle and Sam Brown Silverman.

In a keenly contested primary race in March, Amarillo area attorney Pirtle led the way with 29% of the vote in a four-way field, with Silverman getting 26% of the vote.

Sam Brown Silverman looks over as his opponent for the 108th District Court Tim Pirtle speaks at the February candidate forum in Amarillo.

As previously reported, Pirtle has practiced primarily family and criminal law in the Texas Panhandle for 34 years after graduating from the University of Mississippi. Pirtle said that while he had been encouraged to run for judge over the last 15 years, the announcement that his friend Judge Douglas Woodburn was retiring made this the right time.

Silverman, a lifelong resident of Amarillo, is also seeking to fill the shoes of Woodburn. Silverman graduated from the University of Houston Law School in 1988 and has been a practicing lawyer since 1990. Both his parents were lawyers, and Silverman has served in private practice since 2004. He has primarily done criminal defense work but has experience in real estate tax work and many other case types.

Election Day hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Potter County at the following locations:

Bushland Fire Station No. 1, 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland

Casey Carpet One, 3500 I-40 West Frontage Rd., Amarillo

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N Buchanan St., Amarillo

Eastridge Lanes, 5405 E Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo

Kids, Inc., Mary E Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th Ave., Amarillo

Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th Ave., Amarillo

Pride Home Center, 3503 NE 24th Ave., Amarillo

Santa Fe Building Ticket Office, 900 S Polk St., Amarillo

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th Ave., Amarillo

Trinity Baptist Church, 1601 I-40 W, Amarillo

Trinity Fellowship Willow Creek Campus Fellowship Hall, 503 E Willow Creek Dr., Amarillo

United Citizens Forum, 903 N Hayden St., Amarillo

Early voting took place May 20-24.

For more information, see the Potter County Elections Office website, https://www.pottercountytexasvotes.gov/ . For more information on state races, see https://www.votetexas.gov/ .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: GOP primary runoff election May 28 for 108th Judicial District seat