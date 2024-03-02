Runnings to open in Danville in the fall

Mar. 2—DANVILLE — As the Tilton Runnings store, formerly RP Home and Harvest, celebrates its grand opening March 7-9, a Danville store also is planned to open this fall.

Runnings announced it will open the Danville store in the fall of 2024. This expansion, with other stores also being opened, continues the company's tradition of giving life to old buildings and bringing a well-rounded retail offering to the communities it serves, according to the company.

Runnings is a home, farm and outdoor store with an extensive selection of pet supplies, outdoor sporting goods, apparel, lawn & garden, and farm items.

The announcement comes on the heels of Runnings' acquisition of RP Home & Harvest in 2023. Those 22 stores are in the process of converting to Runnings storefronts and will celebrate grand openings in March.

Runnings now operates in 12 states reaching from Montana, across the upper Midwest, to New York and New Hampshire.

The Danville site, 3363 N. Vermilion St., was a part of the Home & Harvest acquisition, and was used as a distribution center by the previous owners.

"We think the city of Danville is a good match for us and we're proud to restore this building to a retail location," said Runnings President Brian Odegaard, through a press release. "We see great promise here and we're looking forward to introducing the Danville community to Runnings."

The Danville store is expected to employ around 50 people.

The company plans a fall grand opening.

Minnesota-based Runnings is a privately held retailer selling an extensive selection of pet supplies, sporting goods including hunting and fishing equipment, clothing and footwear, lawn and garden supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, toys and outdoor equipment.

Founded in 1947 and owned by the Dennis and Adele Reed family, the company has 80 stores and employs more than 3,000 workers.