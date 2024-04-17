Who will be running for the Waynesboro School Board in November? So far only one person has filed

WAYNESBORO — There are three seats up for election this November on the Waynesboro School Board. Two of the three incumbents have told The News Leader they will be seeking reelection.

Erika Smith is currently the Ward B representative and has officially filed per Waynesboro registrar Lisa Jeffers. Smith also confirmed with The News Leader that she is running, saying there will be a more formal announcement coming soon.

In Ward A, Diana Williams told The News Leader she is planing to run as well and will be filing soon.

Both Smith and Williams were appointed to the board in 2017 to fill unexpired terms. They have both since won election to the school board in Waynesboro.

The at-large seat is also up for election this year. Rick Wheeler currently holds that seat. He won election to the board in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. The News Leader has reached out to Wheeler about his plans for November but has yet to hear back.

According to Jeffers, Smith is the only person to have officially filed to run as of Wednesday morning. The last day to file as a candidate is Tuesday, June 18. The general election this year is Tuesday, Nov 5.

If you're interested in running, you can visit the Virginia Department of Elections website and look for "Becoming a Candidate" for rules on how to file. You can also contact the Waynesboro registrar's office by phone at (540) 942-6620 or by email at JeffersLP@ci.waynesboro.va.us with any questions.

More: Sports roundup: Alger leads Gap softball to win; Ride with Pride 5K

More: Staunton Juvenile and Domestic Relations Courthouse breaks ground

— Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro School Board: Who's running in November?