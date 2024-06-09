Who’s running and how to vote in Tuesday’s primary election

Voters across the Carolinas on Tuesday will decide hundreds of primary contests, bringing clarity to undercard races on November’s general election ballots.

That includes more than 40 contests along the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and North Carolina.

Here’s a look at the races News13 is monitoring on June 11, along with other information you need to know if you plan on voting.



When are polls open?

North Carolina residents can head to their precincts between 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Anybody in line by the deadline will able to vote. The State Board of Elections says polls are typically busiest early in the morning and just before polls close.

A photo ID is required to vote.

As for how the votes are counted, both Robeson and Scotland counties use hand-marked paper ballots.

In South Carolina, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anybody in line by the deadline will be able to vote.

On Friday, Horry County election officials tested the scanning machines that will be used to tabulate results from in-person voting.

Officials highlighted the machine’s multiple security measures that include lockable doors, tamper-evident seals and access codes. More than 900 people in Horry County had voted absentee as of the 5 p.m. deadline last Friday.



Congressional races

U.S. House of Representatives 6th District

Walterboro natives Duke Buckner and Justin Scott are squaring off in a Republican primary for the right to take on Democratic incumbent Jim Clyburn of Charleston, whose held the seat since 1992.

Buckner is an attorney and former Walterboro City Council member while Scott is a welder.

U.S. House of Representatives 7th District

Retired Coker University professor and author Mal Hyman of Hartsville is running against Conway’s Daryl W. Scott in a Democratic primary. The winner will face incumbent Russell Fry, a Trump-endorsed attorney from Surfside Beach.



SC House races

District 54

Patricia Henegan, a Hartsville Democrat who’s held the seat since 2015, is ending her time in the General Assembly. Jason Scott Luck — a Bennettsville attorney — will face Marlboro County activist and community activist Betty Jo Quick in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

District 57

Democratic incumbent Lucas Atkinson of Marion is facing — first elected to the Statehouse in 2017 — is facing political newcomer Cynthia O. Ford, a former juvenile probation officer.

District 58

Republican Jeff Johnson, a Conway attorney, was first elected in 2015 and currently serves as chairman of the House Legislative Oversight Committee. He’s being challenged by political newcomer John M. Beatty, of Aynor.

District 61

Republican incumbent Carla Scheussler of Myrtle Beach just finished her first term. She’ll have to hold off a pair of small business owners in Shannon Grady and Patrick Herrmann if the Trump-endorsed Scheussler hopes for a return to the General Assembly.

District 106

Val Guest, another Trump-endorsed incumbent, faces a challenge from longtime Horry County Republican Party member Brian Sweeney in his primary. Guest was elected in 2022 to replace Fry.



SC Senate races

District 32

Democratic incumbent Ronnie Sabb of Greeleyville is facing Prinscillia Sumpter. Sabb spent three years in the state House before winning his Senate seat in 2015.

District 33

One of South Carolina’s most influential lawmakers — Conway attorney Luke Rankin — faces a Republican primary challenge from Autry Benson, who last September withdrew from the Conway City Council race in a bid to unseat Rankin.

Rankin has held the seat since 1993 and is currently chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

4th Circuit Solicitor

Current solicitor William B. Rodgers said last summer that he’d retire once his current term was up.

Dillon attorney Shipp Daniel, a former 4th Judicial Circuit assistant solicitor, is facing fellow Republican Mike Burch of Pageland for the right to replace Rodgers. The 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office oversees cases in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon and Marlboro counties.

Countywide races

Darlington County Sheriff

Jerry Thompson, a Darlington resident and former South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigator, is a former chief deputy of the sheriff’s office. He also served as Hartsville’s police chief from 2015 through 2023.

Michael August is also a former SLED agent. In 2019, he joined the Society Hill Police Department, becoming chief in 2022.

Democrat James Hudson Jr. was elected Darlington County’s sheriff in 2020.

Darlington County Coroner

Longtime incumbent J. Todd Hardee is facing a challenge from Brian T. Lee, a former South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who also worked as a Darlington County sheriff’s deputy.

Darlington County Council District 5

Republican incumbent and vice chairman Marvin Le Flowers is being challenged by Josh Williamson.

Dillon County Sheriff

Democrat Jamie Hamilton, who was appointed interim sheriff by Gov. Henry McMaster following the death of Douglas “Humbunny” Pernell last year, is seeking a full term. He’s being challenged by James “Hog Head” Campbell.

Dillon County Clerk of Court

Democrats Marquita Britton and Teneil Moody Price are running.

Dillon County Council District 1

Democratic incumbent Jamal Campbell is seeking re-election and is facing challengers James Bobie Washington and Kenya Dray Williams.

Dillon County Council District 3

Democratic incumbent Detrice McCollum-Dawkins is facing challengers Toni Graves and Archie Scott.

Dillon County Council District 4

Democratic incumbent TF “Buzzy” Finklea is facing challenger Brad Coward.

Florence County Council District 2

Republican incumbent Roger M. Poston said over the spring that he’s not running again. GOP challengers Zannie Ray Poston and Andy Rodgers are hoping to replace him.

Florence County Council District 4

Democrats Mitchell Kirby and Kenneth McAllister are running for the right to face Republican incumbent Jerry Yarborough in November.

Florence mayor

In one of the region’s most closely watched primaries, incumbent Democratic Mayor Teresa Myers-Irvin is being challenged by Lethonia Peaches Barnes and William H. Williams.

Myers-Irvin became the city’s first woman and first Black person to be elected mayor when she won her 2020 race.

Barnes currently sits on the Florence City Council as an at-large member. Williams spent nearly 30 years working for the U.S. Postal Service and formerly ran for governor.

Horry County Auditor

Incumbent Republican Beth Calhoun is being challenged by Tina Hardee.

Horry Co. Board of Education District 11

Incumbent Shanda Allen, a Republican elected in 2016, is facing challengers Jennifer Gaskins and Darrell Ricketts.

Horry County Council District 10

Republican incumbent Danny Hardee is seeking a third term on the council. His district includes Wild Wing and a portion of Carolina Forest. He’s being challenged by Timothy Davis and Kenny Lee.

Marion County Probate Judge

Democratic incumbent T. Carroll Atkinson III is being challenged by Darryl Burns.

Marion County Coroner

Democrat Jerry Richardson has held the position since 1976, and is a lifelong resident of Marion County. He’s being challenged by Kendra Fling, a former nurse practitioner who now runs a small business.

Marion County Council District 1

Democratic incumbent John Q. Atkinson Jr. is facing a challenge from Leroy Tart, Jr.

Marion County Council District 2

Democratic incumbent Allen W. Floyd is facing a challenge from Roosevelt Campbell.

Marion County Council District 6

Democratic incumbent Robin Turner is facing challenges from Chad Page and Michelle Brewton Smith.

Marlboro County Sheriff

Interim Sheriff Larry McNeil, a Democrat, is being challenged by Sammy Crosland and Fred Knight. McNeil was appointed by McMaster to oversee the sheriff’s office in 2021, after Charles Lemon was suspended and later indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of deprivation of rights.

Marlboro County Clerk of Court

Democratic incumbent Anita M. Joy Williams is being challenged by Marquita McLain.

Marlboro County Treasurer

Republicans Patricia Patty English and Ainsley A. Moore are running to replace Delorice B. Barrington, who’s retiring after 28 years in the position.

Marlboro County Council District 5

Democratic incumbent Ken “Mighty Fine” Stroman is being challenged by Lafayette Jackson.

Marlboro County Council District 6

Republican incumbent Verd Odom is being challenged by Bobby Odom.

Marlboro County Coroner

Democratic incumbent Tim Brown is being challenged by De’aron Dee Smith.

News13 will have full coverage of Tuesday’s primaries online and on-air.

