Who is running in the second primary for lieutenant governor in North Carolina?

With current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson running for governor this election cycle, the race for the open seat is underway. But before the faceoff in November can take place, Republicans Hal Weatherman and Jim O’Neill will compete in a runoff election. Early in-person voting begins on April 25, and Election Day is May 14.

This was a crowded race when voters took to the polls on Super Tuesday with 11 Republican candidates on the ballot.

In the first primary, Weatherman received 19.6% of the vote with O’Neill trailing with 15.9%.

Second primaries are not immediate in the Tar Heel state. Law says that a second-place candidate can request a runoff if neither candidate receives more than 30% of the vote in the first primary.

Whoever wins on May 14 will take on Democratic nominee Rachel Hunt, current North Carolina senator in Mecklenburg County who won the Democratic primary with over 70% of the vote.

The person who holds this position oversees the Senate, only voting if there is a tie; is the next in line to the governor; sits as a member on the Council of State, the North Carolina Board of Education, the North Carolina Capital Planning Commission, and the North Carolina Board of Community Colleges; and serves as the chairman of the eLearning Commission, according to the lieutenant governor website.

Here’s a peek at the Republican candidates running in May.

Current position: Founder and president of a nonprofit that works to ensure election integrity called the Electoral Education Foundation. Previously, he served as chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and for U.S. Rep. Sue Myrick.

From: Wake County

Education: Wake Forest University and Wheaton College

Weatherman has been campaigning all over the state, and he prides himself on having visited all 100 counties.

“I’m interviewing for the job one county at a time,” Weatherman said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His campaign is built on his Christian faith, and he considers himself a fiscally and socially conservative candidate.

One area Weatherman speaks heavily on is education. Weatherman is a proponent of school choice and has spent much of his campaign speaking about valuing trade education. He supports the state’s apprenticeship program and, if elected, he plans to create a program that champions trade and entrepreneurship wherein students would spend two years at a trade school and two at a university.

Weatherman also hopes to create an election integrity unit in his office. Additionally, he is anti-abortion and supports a heartbeat ban on abortions. He believes the state’s response to disasters is weak. Consequently, he wants to create a critical needs strategic stockpile so the state can respond faster to disaster.

Meanwhile, 2nd amendment protections are a top issue for Weatherman. He supports states acting as 2nd amendment sanctuary cities and open carry laws. He believes the 2nd amendment is in place to protect citizens from a tyrannical government, and that’s why it’s so important to him.

Most recently, Robinson said he would be voting for Weatherman.

More: Who's ahead in the race for NC governor? Here's what the latest polls say.

Current position: Forsyth County District Attorney

From: Winston-Salem

Education: Duke University and New York Law School

O’Neill previously ran for attorney general against Josh Stein in 2020 and lost. He has been serving Forsyth County as the district attorney since being appointed in 2009.

His platform is focused on being tough on crime. Through his experience with law enforcement, he understands the support they need. More specifically, if elected, he hopes that private and religious schools can receive the security from law enforcement necessary to protect students.

He also plans to create a panel of experts to guide the General Assembly on policy that would combat North Carolina’s mental health crisis.

His campaign has also focused on keeping the Tar Heel state a great state for businesses. He believes the key to economic growth lies in attracting manufacturing and tech industries to the state.

More: North Carolina will have a second primary on May 14. Here’s why and what you need to know

When can I vote in the runoff?

April 25 - May 11: In-person early voting

May 7: Last day to request absentee ballot

May 14: Election Day, absentee ballots due

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: North Carolina lieutenant governor second primary election candidates