Who’s running for Miami-Dade sheriff this year? Here’s the final list of candidates

More than a dozen candidates qualified to run for Miami-Dade County sheriff this year, the first time in more than five decades that voters will elect an independent top cop to lead a department of more than 3,000 sworn police officers.

The partisan race, in which qualifying ended at noon Friday, sets the stage for a pair of August primaries to determine who will be the first county sheriff since the post was abolished in the 1960s. After the Aug. 20 Republican and Democratic primaries, the highest vote-getter in each party will advance to the Nov. 5 general election.

The new sheriff will be sworn into office in January. As of the noon deadline on Friday, 11 Republicans and four Democrats had qualified for the August election.

The role of elected sheriff was reintroduced in 2018 when voters approved a statewide amendment to the Florida Constitution. Miami-Dade County — the only one of Florida’s 67 counties not to have an elected sheriff — did away with the position in the 1960s after a pair of corruption scandals. Voters chose to abolish the office in favor of an appointed police administrator.

Until the November election, Miami-Dade will continue to be the only county in Florida where the elected mayor oversees law enforcement and corrections. After the election, the job of overseeing officers switches to the sheriff’s office. It remains unclear if Miami-Dade Corrections will fall under a new sheriff or continue to be run by the mayor’s office.

The number of candidates running for sheriff is large, and the field is diverse. It runs the gamut from a former city of Miami commissioner who spent several years as a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol to a suspended Miami-Dade commissioner caught up in an alleged corruption scandal, who worked for 17 years in the county police department, to Miami-Dade’s current public safety director in charge of police, fire and corrections.

The 15 qualifying candidates are:

Republicans

Ignacio Alvarez, a lawyer at the Algo firm in Coral Gables and a retired major formerly in charge of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau

Jose L Aragu, a major with the Miami-Dade Police Department

Rosanna “Rosie” Cordero-Stutz, assistant director for support services for the Miami-Dade Police Department

Ruamen J. de la Rua, an officer with the Miami Police Department

Alexander Fornet, the owner of a Credit Doctor credit-repair business in Doral and a former officer and county reserve officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department

Jeffrey Giordano, a private investigator who owns Giordano Protection Services and a former officer with the Miami Police Department

Mario Knapp, a retired major with the Miami-Dade Police Department

Jose “Joe” Martinez Jr., a retired lieutenant with the Miami-Dade Police Department and former Miami-Dade County commissioner

John J. Rivera Jr., former head of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association, the union representing the county’s police force, and a retired investigator with the Miami-Dade Police Department

Ernesto Rodriguez, a lieutenant with the Miami-Dade Police Department

Joe Sanchez, a former city of Miami commissioner and Florida Highway Patrol trooper who took a leave of absence from that job when he filed to run for sheriff

Democrats

Rickey Mitchell, a retired lieutenant with the Miami-Dade Police Department

James Reyes, the chief of public safety in Miami-Dade County and former director of the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail system

Susan Khoury, a former special agent in the Inspector General offices of the Federal Emergency Management

John M. Barrow, a major and the head of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Personnel Management Bureau

Miami Herald staff writer Douglas Hanks contributed to this report.