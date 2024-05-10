Who’s running for Meridian’s Legislative District 21? Hear from the candidates

Republican voters in Meridian this month will decide whether to back Idaho’s incumbent legislative delegates or seek a change in the primary election.

Three incumbents representing Legislative District 21 are running to return to the Idaho Capitol in the May 21 GOP primary. District 21 covers Meridian neighborhoods bordered by West Ustick Road on the north, East Victory Road on the south, North McDermott Road on the west and North Eagle Road on the east.

Sen. Treg Bernt is seeking a second term in the Idaho Senate as Brenda Bourn attempts to unseat him. Bernt served two terms on the Meridian City Council before he was elected to the Senate in 2022.

Bourn has not previously held an elected position, but she challenged U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo for his seat in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District in 2022. Mike Long is running unopposed as a Libertarian for the same seat and will face the Republican primary winner in the November general election.

Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, is defending his position A House seat for a second term against two political newcomers: Monica McKinley and Adam Nelson.

McKinley previously challenged Bernt for his Senate seat as a Constitution Party candidate in 2022. Casey Hess is running for the same seat unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Three candidates are running unopposed for the district’s position B House seat: Daniel Weston, of the Constitution Party; Becky McKinstry, a Democrat; and Rep. Jeff Ehlers, the Republican incumbent. Ehlers has served one term in the position.

The winners will serve two-year terms. The Republican Party has a closed primary, which means only registered Republicans can cast a vote.

The Idaho Statesman sent questionnaires to each candidate in a contested race. Their responses are below.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls and vote early through May 17.

