Who is running for local Iowa House and Senate seats in the 2024 primary

The field of candidates is set for Iowa's June 4 primary elections, where a number of races for the Iowa Legislature are expected to be competitive.

Candidates for the Iowa House and Senate were required to file papers with the Secretary of State's office by 5 p.m. on March 15 in order to appear on the ballot. This year, all 100 Iowa House seats and 25 of the 50 Iowa Senate seats will be on the ballot.

Republicans hold a 64-seat majority in the House and a 34-seat majority in the Senate.

The Des Moines metro area has seen some of the most highly contested legislative races in the state in recent elections. And that trend is expected to continue this year.

Democrats in several districts will need to choose candidates in contested primaries.

In Des Moines' House District 34, four candidates are running to replace retiring Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad.

Two Democrats are on the ballot in House District 44 in Urbandale as they seek to replace retiring Rep. John Forbes, who is running for Polk County supervisor.

Democratic Sen. Claire Celsi also faces a primary challenge from Julie Lasche Brown in Senate District 16 in West Des Moines.

On the Republican side:

Two candidates are facing off in House District 41 in Ankeny as they seek to take on Democratic Rep. Molly Buck.

And Samantha Fett and former Rep. Garrett Gobble are running against each other in the Republican primary in House District 22, which includes Norwalk.

This fall, the Des Moines metro is expected to see several marquee Senate races.

Democrats will be defending West Des Moines-based Senate District 14, held by Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott. She faces a challenge from Dallas County Supervisor Mark Hanson.

In Senate District 20, Democratic Sen. Nate Boulton hopes to fend off a challenge from Republican Mike Pike.

And Republicans will be defending incumbent Sen. Brad Zaun in Urbandale-based Senate District 22. Zaun faces a challenge from Democrat Matt Blake, who serves on the Urbandale City Council.

Republican leaders in the House and Senate expressed confidence that they'll be able to increase their majorities this year.

"When you have a large 64-seat majority, obviously you’re going to be in a position where you want to be defending a lot of those seats," House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Thursday. "But ... as we look across the state there are other opportunities that we continue to have."

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Grimes, pointed to Trone Garriott and Boulton's seats as two races where Republicans believe they can be competitive.

"I’m very excited about the candidates that we have for this election coming up," he said. "We have found candidates, good candidates, in all the key districts that we think we have a chance to pick up."

House Democratic leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst said in a statement that "everyday Iowans are standing up to be part of the solution by running for the Iowa House."

Konfrst said Republicans' push to overhaul Area Education Agencies, reproductive freedom and the state's private school voucher system are among the things motivating Democrats to run for election.

"I am fully committed to doing all we can to get more Democrats in the Iowa House in 2024 as we build back to balanced representation in the statehouse. We know Iowa is a purple state, where Iowa voters value leaders who put people over politics. And in November, the tide will start to turn," Konfrst said.

Here's who is running for the Iowa Legislature in central Iowa. Click the link to see a map of the district or find yours on the Iowa Legislature's website, www.legis.iowa.gov/legislators/find.

Brooke Boden, Republican

Spencer A. Waugh, Democrat

Samantha Fett, Republican

Garrett Gobble, Republican

Rory D. Taylor, Democrat

Ray Bubba Sorensen, Republican

Karen Varley, Democrat

Oliver Bardwell, Republican

Kenan Judge, Democrat

Chad Brewbaker, Republican

Laura Snider, Democrat

David Young, Republican

Brian Meyer, Democrat

Megan L. Srinivas, Democrat

Mary Lee Madison, Democrat

Jennifer Konfrst, Democrat

Ruth Ann Gaines, Democrat

John R. Campbell Jr., Democrat

Danielle Duggan, Republican

Samy El-Baroudi, Democrat

Rob Johnson, Democrat

Dudley Muhammad, Democrat

Sean Bagniewski, Democrat

David G. Green, Libertarian

Daniel Schmude, Republican

Angela Kay Schreader, Republican

Austin Baeth, Democrat

Barb Kniff McCulla, Republican

Jon Dunwell, Republican

Brad Magg, Democrat

Rick L. Olson, Democrat

Bill Gustoff, Republican

Heather Sievers, Democrat

Molly Buck, Democrat

Matthew Smith, Republican

Ryan Weldon, Republican

Heather Matson, Democrat

Heather Stephenson, Republican

Eddie Andrews, Republican

Tiara Mays-Sims, Democrat

Jake Heard, Libertarian

Larry McBurney, Democrat

Jason Menke, Democrat

Brian K. Lohse, Republican

Anthony William Thompson, Democrat

Lynne Campbell, Democrat

Dan Gehlbach, Republican

Carter Nordman, Republican

Chad Behn, Republican

Penny Vossler, Democrat

Sarah Trone Garriott, Democrat

Mark A. Hanson, Republican

Julie Lasche Brown, Democrat

Claire Celsi, Democrat

Janet Petersen, Democrat

Nate Boulton, Democrat

Mike Pike, Republican

Matt Blake, Democrat

Brad Zaun, Republican

Jesse Green, Republican

Margaret Liston, Democrat

Gannon Hendrick, Republican

Kara Warme, Republican

Mike Wolfe, Democrat

Stephen Gruber-Miller covers the Iowa Statehouse and politics for the Register. He can be reached by email at sgrubermil@registermedia.com, by phone at 515-284-8169 or on Twitter at @sgrubermiller.

Phillip Sitter covers the western suburbs for the Des Moines Register. Phillip can be reached via email at psitter@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @pslifeisabeauty.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Who is running for Iowa House and Senate in the Des Moines metro 2024