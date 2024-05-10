Who’s running for Idaho’s Legislative District 22? Hear from the candidates

House Majority Leader Jason Monks, a six-term Meridian Republican, faces a political newcomer in the GOP primary to represent his legislative district.

Monks, who has been in the Legislative District 22 House position B seat since 2012, has held past leadership positions in the House caucus. The legislative district straddles Nampa and Boise, spanning South Cole Road west to South McDermott Road, and from East Hubbard Road north to just south of Interstate 84.

Monks, 55, squares off in the May 21 closed primary that is reserved only for registered Republicans with Marisa Stevens Keith, 46, who has a professional background as a social worker. She also has served for several years as president of her neighborhood association with the Southwest Ada County Alliance.

Monks took over as the House majority leader halfway through last legislative session after his predecessor, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, was suddenly ousted from the position in February.

The winner of the Republican primary will move on to face Democratic challenger Glida Bothwell in the November general election. Longtime Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, who’s been elected for seven terms, runs unopposed in the primary for his House position A seat and will face Democratic opponent Loren Petty in November.

In the Senate, incumbent Lori Den Hartog, R-Nampa, who has served five terms, won’t face her Democratic challenger, Dawn Pierce, until the general election. All legislative positions are for two-year terms.

The Idaho Statesman sent questionnaires to each candidate in a contested race. Their responses are below.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls and vote early through May 17. Learn more about these races and other local elections at the Statesman’s Voter Guide. (Find the legislative district you live in here, and find your polling place here.)

Read all of the candidates’ responses below. Use the horizontal scroll bar underneath each candidate to read the full Q&A. You also can click on the chart and drag horizontally.