Who is running for the five Minnesota House seats in Olmsted County?

Jun. 5—ROCHESTER — Here are the candidates who are running for the Minnesota Legislature in Olmsted County.

The election on Nov. 5 will determine representatives for the 134-member Minnesota House, which is currently controlled by the DFL Party.

The filing deadline to become a candidate ended on June 4, 2024.

* House District 20B: GOP Rep. Steven Jacob is being challenged by DFL candidate Michael Hutchinson.

* House District 24A: GOP Rep. Duane Quam is being challenged by DFL candidate Heather Holmes.

* House District 24B: DFL Rep. Liebling is being challenged by two GOP candidates, Jesse O'Driscoll and Dan Sepeda. A primary election on Aug. 13 will determine the GOP candidate.

* House District 25A: DFL Rep. Kim Hicks is being challenged by GOP candidate Ken Navitsky.

* House District 25B: DFL Rep. Andy Smith is being challenged by GOP candidate Wes Lund.