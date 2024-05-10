Who’s running for Boise’s Legislative District 20? Hear from the candidates

Boise voters this primary will decide whether to continue to back a longtime Senate Republican or support a political newcomer in the western part of the city.

Republicans residing in Legislative District 20 in the May 21 primary will have a choice between casting their ballots for Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, a seven-term senator, or Josh Keyser, former Boise police trainee. District 20 includes a swath of Boise west of Idaho 55 and part of Meridian, east of North Can Ada Road and north of Ustick Road.

Winder has been a vocal critic of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, an influential far-right lobbying group, and has publicly bickered with members of the Legislature’s far-right Idaho Freedom Caucus. Winder stripped two members of the hard-line group of their legislative committee assignments after they made what he considered disparaging comments toward other lawmakers.

Keyser told the Idaho Statesman that he’s running as “a fresh perspective” who wants to “preserve Idaho culture and way of life.” The winner of the GOP primary will move on to face Andy Arriaga, the Democratic candidate for the seat, in the November general election.

Longtime incumbent Reps. Joe Palmer and James Holtzclaw are unopposed in the GOP primary. Palmer, a seven-term Meridian Republican, will face Democratic challenger Isaiah Navarro in the November election. All legislative seats are two-year terms. Only Republican voters can cast ballots in Idaho’s closed GOP primary.

The Idaho Statesman sent questionnaires to each candidate in a contested race. Their responses are below.

Voters can still register to vote at the polls and vote early through May 17. Learn more about this race and other local elections in the Statesman’s Voter Guide. (Find the legislative district you live in here, and find your polling place here.)

Read all of the candidates’ responses below. Use the horizontal scroll bar underneath each candidate to read the full Q&A. You also can click on the chart and drag horizontally.