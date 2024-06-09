Runner killed in West Delray when car drives up on sidewalk

A woman going on a run was killed Sunday in West Delray when a man drove his car onto the sidewalk and hit her, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

Caryn Lynn Chomsky, 44, of Boynton Beach, was running eastbound on the north sidewalk of Atlantic Avenue just west of Florida’s Turnpike. Myles Denard Scott, 19, also of Boynton Beach, was heading in the opposite direction when he drove his Honda Civic onto the sidewalk, the sheriff’s office said.

The car’s front corner hit her, pitching her onto the hood and windshield, before she fell off on the shoulder of the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was unhurt.

Charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.