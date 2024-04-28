Runner dies after receiving emergency treatment at Nashville race, organizers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A runner in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in Nashville on Saturday has died after receiving emergency treatment at the race, organizers said Sunday.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series said the runner received urgent medical attention by an on-site team before being transported to a hospital, where the participant died. Organizers did not immediately release the identity of the runner.

“We appreciate the medical personnel who worked quickly to support the participant,” the statement from organizers said. “We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the race participant, and we will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.”

The race events that took place Saturday included marathon, half-marathon, 10K and 5K distances. More than 23,000 runners were registered for the weekend's races.