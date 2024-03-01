Runner beats setting sun to rescue dog alone on ‘treacherous’ Hawaii trail, video shows

A trail runner stumbled upon a lost dog curled up all alone on a trail on the island of Oahu — and jumped into action to save her.

Sergio Florian found the scared and shivering pup about 1,000 feet up the Pu’u Manamana mountain in the Kaaawa area during a training run on Wednesday, Feb. 28, he told McClatchy News on Instagram.

She was stuck on the steep cliff and couldn’t get back up or down the mountain, Florian said in the comments of the video he shared to the platform showing the rescue.

“Found this sweet girl 1000 feet up on one of the most precarious sections, of one of the most dangerous trails on the island. Sheer cliffs and drop offs in all directions,” he said. “Luckily she let me carry her down. My arms are hurting tonight, but my heart is overjoyed. I couldn’t leave another living creature in distress like that.”

The dog was on the “most treacherous part” of the trail, Florian told Island News.

He carried the 40-pound pup down the steep mountain trail and posted about the dog he’d found on social media, which ultimately led to Florian reuniting her with her owner, a pig hunter.

Floridan said the owner told him his dog, named Stevie, ran off along with two of his other dogs when they weren’t wearing their collars or protective pig hunting gear. Stevie’s face was injured as a result, Florian said.

Florian searched for the other two dogs the next day and plans to go much deeper into the valley to search for them over the weekend, he told McClatchy News.

But for now, he’s happy he could at least help rescue Stevie.

“My heart is full tonight,” he said on Instagram. “Love happy endings.”

