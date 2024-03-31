Runaway sawblade nearly hits man entering store

EUGENE, Oregon (WFLA) — An Oregon man had a close call after a sawblade nearly hit him outside a store Thursday.

Surveillance from a Quicktrips Neighborhood Market in Eugene, Oregon showed the man walking in seconds before a sawblade speeds across the parking lot behind him.

The sawblade then got stuck just inches away from the front store of the business.

According to reports, the blade had come from a nearby construction site.

No injuries were reported.

