'RUN JOE, RUN!': Trump announces support for Joe Gruters' possible state CFO run

If Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters makes an expected 2026 run for Florida’s Chief Financial Officer official, he’ll have former President Donald Trump’s stamp of approval.

Trump announced his support for the District 22 Republican senator Tuesday night via Truth Social, Trump Media & Technology Group’s social media platform. Trump’s full post reads:

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Joe Gruters is considering launching his Campaign for Chief Financial Officer of the Great State of Florida. Joe was on the “Trump Train” before it even left the station and, if he decides to run, he will have my Complete and Total Endorsement. As a State Senator and Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe has done more than anyone to help turn Florida RED, and elect Republicans across the State. A decorated CPA, Joe is a “ROCKSTAR,” who will work hard to Grow our Economy, Stop Illegal Immigration, Strongly Support Law Enforcement, and Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. RUN JOE, RUN! This is an Endorsement I would love to make.”

Gruters said he’s thankful for Trump’s public support and eager to bolster the GOP's anticipated nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

President Donald Trump with Joe Gruters. Trump spoke to a some 1,400 people at Van Wezel as part of his “Statesman of the Year” Award from the Sarasota GOP on May 21, 2015.

“We’re going to win back the White House and bring back America First policies,” Gruters said. “Florida is Trump country.”

Gruters, who represents Sarasota County and parts of Charlotte, is expected to make an official announcement regarding a potential CFO campaign soon. Only Tallahassee's Benjamin Horbowy, who unsuccessfully ran for state Senate in 2020, has filed for the race, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Gruters was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2016, and he served two years before running for state Senate in a 2018 special election. He was reelected to the Senate in 2020 and in the 2022 election that followed statewide redistricting. This term, Gruters’ last under term limits, ends in 2026.

A Florida State University and University of South Florida graduate with a background in accounting, Gruters is a former chair of the Florida GOP and the Sarasota County GOP. He has also been a vocal supporter of Trump since the 2016 presidential election, when he served as co-chair of Trump’s Florida campaign.

Trump also endorsed Gruters to fill the Florida committeeman seat on the Republican National Committee in January. The Florida GOP elected Gruters to the seat in February.

Contact Herald-Tribune Growth and Development Reporter Heather Bushman at hbushman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @hmb_1013.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Trump announces support for Joe Gruters' possible state CFO run