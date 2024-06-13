Rumpke purchases property near its Whitewater Township landfill for $630K

Rumpke Waste and Recycling purchased a 9-acre property near its Whitewater Township landfill for $630,000. The property transfer took place May 29, according to Hamilton County auditor records.

Rumpke Waste and Recycling last month purchased land near its Whitewater Township landfill.

On May 29, a 9-acre property at 10996 Sand Run Road was transferred to Rumpke, according to Hamilton County auditor records. It sold for $630,000.

The land, located in western Hamilton County near the Indiana border, contains a rental home which is still occupied. Rumpke will continue renting out the property to the tenant, company spokesperson Molly Yeager said.

It is not an uncommon practice for Rumpke to purchase properties surrounding its landfills, which Yeager called "buffer zones" for possible future use. The company also purchased and rents out homes near its Colerain Township landfill. Many of those tenants work for Rumpke.

There are currently no other plans for the 10996 Sand Run Road property, Yeager said.

Residents of Whitewater Township have publicly pushed back against the landfill, lobbying the Environmental Protection Agency and other entities to stop potential expansion. The landfill has existed since 1965 but was operated by several other companies before Rumpke. Residents fear the Colerain dump will eventually run out of room, and the now-small landfill that's been mostly dormant for decades will expand.

