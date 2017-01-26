Rumored Supreme Court candidates don’t always get nominated

With President Donald Trump set to name his Supreme Court nominee soon, talk is circulating about who that person is. But looking at the recent history of nominations, the leading contenders discussed in the media aren’t always the final choices announced by the President.

Mario Cuomo

For now, the names most mentioned as likely Trump nominees are federal judges Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. But Bill Mears from Fox News said on Tuesday that “sources close to the selection process did not rule out other names being added late in what has emerged as a fast-moving, dynamic process.”

That wouldn’t be totally unexpected looking at the history of the past nine successful nominations to the Court. While Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor were discussed as leading candidates for their nominations, John Roberts wasn’t the popular pick in the press back in 2005. David Souter was a pick in 1990 that totally surprised Court observers. Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer found out shortly before a presidential announcement that they were nominees.

A look back at 30 years’ of news stories about Supreme Court nominations shows that until the official announcement is made, it can be problematic making forecasts about nominees.

Nomination: Elena Kagan

Other discussed candidates: Merrick Garland, Diane Wood, Sidney R. Thomas, Deval Patrick

On April 9, 2010, Justice John Paul Stevens sent a letter to President Barack Obama stating his intention to retire at the end of the Court’s term in late June. Prior to Stevens’ resignation, CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin had listed three favorite candidates: Solicitor General Kagan and two federal judges, Garland and Wood. He also listed Patrick, the Massachusetts governor. The New York Times also reported that Obama interviewed Thomas, a Ninth Circuit federal appeals judge, during the search process. About a month after Stevens’ announcement, Obama chose Kagan as the nominee.

Nomination: Sonia Sotomayor

Other discussed candidates: Elena Kagan, Diane Wood, Deval Patrick, Janet Napolitano, Leah Ward Sears

In late April 2009, Souter, age 69, decided to retire from the bench and return to New Hampshire. The Washington Post listed several rumored candidates as his replacement , including Sears, a Georgia State Supreme Court judge. Robert Barnes from the Washington Post reported after Sotomayor’s nomination that President Obama interviewed four candidates during the search process: Sotomayor, Kagan, Wood and Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano.

Nomination: Samuel Alito

Other discussed candidates: Harriet Miers, Alberto Gonzales, Larry Thompson, various federal judges

Alito’s path to the nomination was rather complicated, coming just days after Harriet Miers withdrew from consideration as President Bush’s nominee. Miers, President Bush’s long-time friend and White House counsel, was nominated on October 7, 2005 to fill the seat being vacated by Sandra Day O’Connor. John Roberts was Bush’s first nominee to replace O’Connor, but Bush then nominated Roberts to replace Chief Justice William Rehnquist, who died on September 3, 2005. Miers dropped from consideration after criticism from Republicans and Democrats in Congress. NBC News said other candidates reportedly considered along with Miers were Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, lawyer Larry Thompson and several federal judges, including Alito. Other media outlets posted at least a dozen other possible candidates after Miers’ withdrawal.

Nomination: John Roberts

Other discussed candidates: Edith Brown Clement, J. Harvie Wilkinson III

Clement, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, was seen by some in the media as the favorite for the first nomination to replace O’Connor. “All day, the name of appellate judge Edith Brown Clement floated through Washington as the president’s apparent choice,” the Washington Post reported right before President Bush nominated Roberts on July 30, 2005. Fox News also reported that Clement had interviewed with Vice President Dick Cheney and it listed Roberts in a second group of possible candidates, along with Samuel Alito. Knight Ridder reported at the time that Clement and Wilkinson, Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals judge, were among five finalists for the nomination, along with Roberts, who met with Bush at the White House.