Rumor Has It! German Shepard Named Best in Show By Westminster Kennel Club

Rumor the German shepherd took highest honors at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The 5-year-old dog show veteran beat 3,000 other canines from 202 breeds.

It's the first time in 20 years a German shepherd has taken the top prize at the dog show, and following the big win, Rumor got a nice juicy steak to nosh on as a prize.

The canine was named after the Adele tune, "Rumor Has It," from her blockbuster album, 21.

The Kennel Club proudly posted images of Rumor on Instagram.

On the morning after the big win, Rumor took a trip to the Empire State Building, where he posed for pictures.



Rumor then went to the famous Sardis for lunch.



