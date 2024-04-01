Rumney man apprehended by police K9 facing a slew of charges for evading police, DUI

Mar. 31—A man who officials say crashed two stolen vehicles and fled from police early Wednesday morning was apprehended by a State Police dog that tracked the suspect back to his home.

Joseph Vaillancourt III, who had five bench warrants for contempt of court and a suspended driver's license at the time of the incidents, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct, theft by unauthorized taking, aggravated DUI, attempting to elude police, DUI impairment, disobeying a police officer, driving after suspension, criminal mischief and resisting arrest, according to a news release.

About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, New Hampshire State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on Depot Street, near Coffin Lane, in Rumney. Police say that while in the passenger seat of his friend's Jeep Liberty, Vaillancourt took hold of the steering wheel and crashed the vehicle into a snowbank.

According to police, Vaillancourt left the scene and stole a cable truck from a nearby business before returning to the crash site and smashing into the Jeep while his friend was still in the driver's seat. Vaillancourt then fled the area in the stolen truck, police said.

Vaillancourt was spotted driving on Depot Street but when police attempted to stop him, he led police on a short vehicle pursuit before leaving the truck on foot.

A state trooper and his K-9, Draco, responded to the scene and began tracking Vaillancourt through the woods where they found discarded clothing items. The track led them to Vaillancourt's home on Monroe Drive where he was arrested without incident.

Vaillancourt is being held on preventive detention at the Grafton County Department of Corrections. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact police at 603-223-3750.