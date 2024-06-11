Rulli vs. Kripchak: Polls close in Tuesday's 6th District special congressional election

Polling locations taking part in the 6th District's special congressional election Tuesday closed their doors at 7:30 p.m.

Voters are deciding who will succeed Bill Johnson to be the congressman to represent the 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives for the remainder of Johnson's term until Jan. 3.

Johnson stepped down in January to be the president of Youngstown State University. That prompted Gov. Mike DeWine to designate Ohio's primary election on March 19 as the primary for the special congressional election and Tuesday as the special general congressional election.

The party nominees on the ballot are Democrat Michael Kripchak of Youngstown and Republican Michael Rulli, a state senator, from Salem Township. Both won their party primaries on March 19. The two candidates are also their party's nominees in the Nov. 5 election to decide who will be the 6th District congressman for the two-year term starting Jan. 3.

Travis Secrest, the election systems manager for the Stark County Board of Elections, said he's unaware of any issues that impeded voting at any of the 50 Stark County polling locations in the 6th District. The county has a total of 106 polling locations.

Tina Riley of Perry Township casts her vote Tuesday at Perry Christian Church for the 6th District congressional race special election.

Voting at Reedurban Presbyterian Church on Perry Drive, Perry Township resident Gary Hornack said he received a mailer from Kripchak's campaign. He said he and his wife agreed with the viewpoints such as on the issue of abortion. So after his wife reminded him to vote, he arrived at the church after 5:30 p.m. to cast his ballot for Kripchak.

Hornack said it was important "allowing people to have a say in what they do with their body."

Todd Livengood of Perry Township said he voted for the Republican candidate because "I'm interested in lower taxes and less government."

Ralph Gearhart of Perry Township votes Tuesday at Perry Christian Church for the 6th District congressional special election.

The 6th District in Stark County includes Marlboro Township, Lexington Township, Alliance, Washington Township, Louisville, Nimishillen Township, nearly all of Perry Township, Canton Township, Bethlehem Township, Paris Township, Minerva, Sandy Township, Waynesburg, Magnolia, Pike Township, East Sparta, Sugar Creek Township, Brewster, Navarre, Beach /City and Wilmot.

Boards of election for the 11 counties entirely or partially in the district, which spans from Mahoning County south to Washington County are expected to approve unofficial results tonight after the preliminary vote count is complete.

