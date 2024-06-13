Ruling over school library control could encourage other lawsuits on administrative rules

It's likely the lawsuit filed by Edmond Public Schools against state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters and the state Board of Education is over, but the ruling in the case might encourage other school districts to sue over other issues, a legal expert said.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court's ruling this week that asserted local school boards, and not state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters or the Oklahoma State Board of Education, has control over the content in school libraries likely will be the end of the case, but it could encourage the filing of similar lawsuits, according to both a lawmaker and an Oklahoma City University legal expert.

In the ruling in a lawsuit filed in February by Edmond Public Schools against Walters, the state board and the Oklahoma State Department of Education, the state Supreme Court blocked the enforcement of an administrative rule passed by the state board in March 2023, not long after Walters became state superintendent. The rule prohibited school districts from having "pornographic materials or sexualized content" in libraries and threatened districts that did not comply with the potential of downgrading their accreditation.

The Edmond district maintained decisions about content of school libraries should be made by the locally elected school board, not the state board, and the court agreed. In a unanimous decision issued Tuesday and written by Justice James Edmondson, the court ordered the state board to dismiss its proceedings brought against the Edmond district in an attempt to enforce the rule.

The court also issued a writ of prohibition against the state board’s enforcement of administrative rules included in the so-called “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” which say that if a school fails to report a change in a student’s gender identity or pronouns to a student’s parents, its accreditation could be downgraded. That administrative rule was passed during the same board meeting as the library rule.

A spokesman for Edmond Public Schools said Thursday the district had no comment about the future of the case. Dan Isett, a spokesman for Walters and the state board, said, "Superintendent Walters and the agency are keeping all legal options open." Those options could include asking the court for a rehearing or appeal the case, perhaps to a federal court.

But given the court’s ruling was unanimous, it’s unlikely any request or appeal would gain traction, said Jennifer Stevenson, the assistant dean for advancement and external relations at the Oklahoma City University Law School.

“I can’t see an outcome for them,” said Stevenson, who was not involved with the case.

Supreme Court rules on only one of four claims, with the others likely to fall by the wayside

The Edmond lawsuit raised four claims upon which the school district sought a ruling in its favor. The court assumed original jurisdiction on only one of those issues ― the one on which it ruled ― declining to take action on other claims, including the method through which the rules created by the state board last year were approved by the Legislature and the governor.

The court also declined to rule concerning an opinion issued last year by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond concerning the state board's authority in rulemaking, which states no state agency has the authority to create administrative rules without the state Legislature first enacting a related law. That opinion, often cited by opponents of Walters, has the force of law, absent a court ruling otherwise.

The issues not addressed by the court likely now will fall by the wayside, unless they're raised in another case, Stevenson said.

“I think (justices) were able to come to a conclusion just based on the statutory language,” Stevenson said. “That was the most important issue to the district. The standards were very clear — they said the school boards have purview over (library content), the state Board of Education does not, end of story.

“If somebody wants to challenge what a (local) school board is doing, they either need to go through their school board and challenge it that way, or the Legislature has to write the statutes to give the state Department of Education more control over some of those issues. But as they read right now, those policies are up to the (local) school board.”

In his written opinion, Edmondson did address the concept of an attorney general’s opinion, noting it “is usually binding upon the state officials whom it affects, and public officers have the duty to follow attorney general opinions until they are judicially relieved of compliance.” Edmondson added that, “Respondents appear to recognize that (Drummond’s opinion) conflicts with respondents’ rules due to their request for the court to hold (Drummond’s opinion) as legally incorrect.”

State Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore, asked Drummond for the opinion last year.

Walters has claimed state law gives him and the board broad authority in creating administrative rules and their aggressive rulemaking has continued despite Drummond’s opinion. Neither chamber of the state Legislature voted upon approving the state Board of Education’s most recently passed rule proposals and they now sit on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk, waiting to be either approved or disapproved.

McBride said the court ruling, as well as Drummond’s opinion, should open the door for more school districts to challenge other administrative rules created by the state board.

"I am grateful that the Supreme Court unanimously found what I suspected, which is efforts to usurp the appropriate and constitutional role of the Legislature in setting education policy by the state Board of Education is unconstitutional and invalid," McBride said.

Stevenson said the ruling was narrow, focusing on what state law says local school boards “shall” do, and that any challenges of other rules would need to recognize that.

“Any other (local) school board who’s having an issue that falls within that particular section of the statute … might have some recourse in the courts,” she said. “They now have some case law to fall back on as precedent.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's court ruling on library control could bring other lawsuits