Ruling limits hikers’ access to Hibriten Mountain in Caldwell County

There’s a controversy brewing over a popular hike in Caldwell County that has attracted families for generations.

A sign has gone up warning visitors they must now have permission from the property owner before heading up Hibriten Mountain.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty found out a superior court judge recently issued a ruling limiting access to the top of the mountain.

The initial case was over whether or not one of the property owners could put up a gate in front of the driveway at the bottom of the mountain. They lost that battle, but the ruling says visitors must now have permission from the other property owner before hiking to the top.

ALSO READ: Dozens help rescue hiker in Linville Gorge

Hibriten Mountain is a popular hike in Lenoir. Viewers have shared photos of couples getting married there and videos of people climbing the trail to the top. They even light a star and cross at Christmas and Easter.

Hiker Willie Vaughn told Faherty he’s hiked it 20 to 30 times.

“From the top of the mountain, you can see out towards Blue Ridge,” he said. “You can see Grandfather [Mountain].”

But court filings say the road leading to the top of the mountain is private, despite a public parking area built at the bottom of the mountain. A judge recently ordered that without “express permission from the Hibriten Mountain LLC,” hiking, biking and other activities are off limits.

“I’m very frustrated, especially because of the benefits that this trail gives to people,” said hiker Zach Gillispie.

ALSO READ: Fishhooks found in dog treats left on Appalachian Trail

Gillispie isn’t alone. The Bethel Colony of Mercy also uses the hike to help recovering addicts. Burch Maltby is with the treatment center.

“People being able to use God’s creation and a different kind of high,” Maltby told Faherty.

But one property owner said dozens of people go up every weekend and cars sometimes end up in their driveway. They are concerned someone could get hurt and say some visitors leave trash behind.

“It’s unfortunate. If it is private property that we’re hiking on and they don’t want us there, I will respect that,” Willie Vaughn said.

Faherty learned the case over the gate is being appealed.

Sheriff’s deputies say they will respond to trespassing calls, but said they don’t have the manpower to have someone sitting out there on the weekends.

(WATCH BELOW: Forest rangers share tips to stay safe while hiking)