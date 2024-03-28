Ruling expected in class action over Mercedes diesel emissions

A cyclist stands next to a diesel-powered Mercedes car whose exhaust fumes are visible in the cold morning air. A ruling is expected on 28 March in a class action suit against German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in relation to the long-running scandal over emissions of nitrogen oxides. The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court has scheduled a hearing in the matter for 9 am. Marijan Murat//dpa

A ruling is expected on Thursday in a class action suit against German carmaker Mercedes-Benz in relation to the long-running scandal over emissions of nitrogen oxides.

The Stuttgart Higher Regional Court has scheduled a hearing in the matter for 9 am (0800 GMT).

The proceedings began in July 2022, but were postponed several times due to expected fundamental decisions by the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and the Federal Court of Justice (BGH).

Mercedes-Benz stands accused of deliberately manipulating exhaust emission levels during testing, thereby concealing the level of emissions under actual driving conditions.

The class action was brought by consumer groups organized in the national vzbv association in connection with the diesel scandal.

The association accuses the Stuttgart car manufacturer of deliberately manipulating emissions values and wants to seek compensation for affected customers.

If the more than 2,800 car owners who vzbv says have joined the lawsuit were granted a right to compensation, they would still have to enforce this themselves.