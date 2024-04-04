Rules of the Road: what regulations do commercial vehicles have to follow?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Commercial vehicles, such as big rigs, can be an intimidating vehicle to drive next to when on the roadway.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles defines a commercial vehicle used or maintained for the transportation of persons for hire, compensation, or profit or designed, used, or maintained primarily for the transportation of property.

Commercial vehicles can be considered as the following, according to California DMV: multipurpose vehicles, passenger-type vehicles transporting persons for hire, pickup trucks with a camper permanently attached and station wagons.

California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez joined FOX 5 on Wednesday to discuss commercial vehicles on the road.

What types of rules do commercial vehicles have to follow on highways?

Commercial vehicles are limited to 55 mph or have to stay in the right-hand lanes, according to Sanchez. Signs are posted on the roads for both regulations.

Sanchez adds commercial vehicles are not allowed to use the HOV lanes and could be cited for it.

How to prevent crashes with commercial vehicles

Big rigs can take a long time to stop, so if you cut in front of one, you are putting yourself at risk of getting hit by one if you come to an abrupt stop, Sanchez said. He advises to reduce cutting in front of the large vehicles.

Tractor trailers also take longer to change lanes, so next time you speed up to not allow the truck to change lanes, Sanchez recommends to be courteous and let them through to prevent something worse from happening.

Crashes with commercial vehicles can result in serious injury or death. Although big rigs have protective bars underneath the trailers to avoid the vehicles from going there, Sanchez says to make sure you are paying attention to the road at all times.

