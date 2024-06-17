Ruidoso wildfire update: South Fork Fire prompts evacuations in southern New Mexico

Some residents in Ruidoso and surrounding Lincoln County, New Mexico were being urged voluntarily evacuate Monday due to rapidly developing wildfires that had consumed more than 360 acres in the area, damaged properties and were 0% contained.

The South Fork Fire and the Salt Fire are burning on Mescalero tribal land near Ruidoso, prompting evacuations and damaging an unknown number of structures by early Monday evening, according to information provided by the New Mexico Forestry Division.

The National Weather Service in New Mexico was sharing warnings about the developing wild fire threat around Ruidoso Monday in Lincoln County.

Both fires are being managed by Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue and Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The fire was discovered around 9 a.m. Monday on tribal land along the Rio Ruidoso near Ruidoso.

The South Fork Fire just west of Ruidoso was moving to the Cedar Creek and Alpine Village Areas, and residents and visitors should either consider voluntary evacuations now to a shelter at the Ruidoso Convention Center or a friend/family home outside the effected area, according to a statement from the Lincoln County shortly after 3 p.m. Mountain Time Monday.

"If choosing to remain be ready to evacuate at a moments notice," the statement continues.

By early Monday afternoon, the fire had consumed 18 acres and was growing, according to the New Mexico Forestry Division, citing updates from the Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue department that was fighting the blaze. The fire had grown to more than 360 acres by about 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

#SouthForkFire update per Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue:

18 acres and growing; @BIAFireForestry leading; suppression occurring only through air due to increased activity.



Upper Canyon and Brady Canyon now in "Go" status. #nmfire pic.twitter.com/sVFaOpMpSV — New Mexico Forestry Division (@NMForestry) June 17, 2024

More information about the fires is being communicated via radio broadcast in the area through1490 AM, as well as the Lincoln County New Mexico incident information website. Residents are also being directed to call 575-258-6900 if they have questions about evacuations.

As of Monday evening, the Ruidoso Convention Center, 111 Sierra Blanca Drive, was the designated evacuation center, according to social media posts from the Village of Ruidoso. Pets can be taken to the Humane Society of Lincoln County, located at 25962 US-70 Ruidoso, NM. Animals/pets are not allowed in shelters.

For anyone needing shelter from the Mescalero evacuations: The Tribe’s evacuation center for Reservation residents is at the Community Center Gymnasium, according to the Village of Ruidoso.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Wildfires prompt evacuations in Ruidoso and southern New Mexico