Ruidoso Village to open Monday to full time residents and locals that fled NM wildfires

People fleeing the fires in Ruidoso, took their pets. (Danielle Prokop / Source NM)

New Mexicans that evacuated the South Fork and Salt fires will be allowed to return to their homes in Ruidoso Village starting on Monday at 8 a.m.

The announcement made Saturday morning is exclusive to full time and local residents only. Ruidoso Village is a vacation and retirement community in southeast New Mexico that tourists visit throughout the year.

Village officials said that second home owners and tourists must wait their turn as the first group of people assess the damage caused by the fires and floods this week.

Information on when tourists and second home owners can return will be released by the Village of Ruidoso, which has also set up a list of things to expect for people returning.

South Fork and Salt Fire General Contact Information

Public Information Line: 575-323-8258

Media Information Line: 575-323-8053

Phone Line Hours: 8 am – 8 pm

Email: 2024.southfork@firenet.gov

More Information: For the latest updates, visit Inciweb.

People who go back to their homes on Monday will likely not have gas, electricity or water services. Poor air quality will be an issue, with smoke and ash in the air. People with lung or breathing issues are advised to stay out of Ruidoso for now.

Lincoln County Medical Center will be open Monday, village officials said.

Food deliveries are infrequent so anyone returning is told to prepare a week of groceries and supplies for their family and animals.

For the first time, fire crews reported some containment of both fires. The June 22 update shows that the South Fork is now 26 percent contained, while the Salt Fire is 7 percent contained.

The South Fork Fire has burned 17,614 acres and the Salt Fire has burned 7,652 acres.

The post Ruidoso Village to open Monday to full time residents and locals that fled NM wildfires appeared first on Source New Mexico.