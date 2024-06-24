Ruidoso residents set to return Monday amid fire containment progress: live updates

The wildfires near Ruidoso are still burning. However, residents will begin returning to Ruidoso at 8 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Two deaths have been reported and over 23,000 structures have been affected. The fires started Monday, June 17, and displaced about 8,000 people.

The South Fork Fire is burning on Mescalero Tribal, U.S. Forest Service land and areas around Ruidoso. The Salt Fire is also active on the Mescalero Reservation.

Local residents Elaine Shelby, 68, Josh Mortensen, 36, and John Lynn, 52, walk home with groceries during a flash flood warning in the aftermath of the Salt fire and South Fork fire in Ruidoso Downs, New Mexico, U.S., June 21, 2024. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Ruidoso residents set to return Monday

With containment numbers for both fires on the rise, Village of Ruidoso officials said Saturday that residents would be allowed to return at 8 a.m. Monday, June 24.

Only local, full-time residents will be allowed to return to Ruidoso at this time, and they are being asked to return with at least a week's worth of food and drinking water as grocery stores are still not operating at full capacity.

In many cases, residents will be returning to homes without electricity, gas or water.

-Adam Powell

FBI seeks tips on Ruidoso fires, offers $10,000 reward

A $10,000 reward is being offered by the FBI to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrests and convictions of the person or people responsible for starting the New Mexico wildfires.

The FBI announcement of the reward Saturday, June 22, is the first time law enforcement officials have said a person or a group of people could be responsible for starting the deadly fires.

- Aaron Martinez

