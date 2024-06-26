Ruidoso resident describes staying behind to help others while wildfires raged

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – As thousands fled the fast-moving flames in Ruidoso, disabled U.S. Army veteran and part-time security guard Don Spencer stayed to help in any way he could. The Ruidoso area had been his family’s home for decades. “My mom moved here in 1969, and, uh, it’s kind of been home ever since,” said Spencer.

Wildfire Resources

He had a beautiful view from his porch until last week as he watched flames move closer and closer. “I watched the planes dropping slurry and helicopters dropping water,” said Spencer.

He found a safe spot as people evacuated and stayed behind. “I figured folks were going to be needing a lot of stuff here and this is my home,” Spencer said.

He held out hope his home, built in the 1960s, would survive. “I had hopes of, it was going to go around us. The winds were just about okay, but they started fluctuating. The fire hit a canyon below me and came up and wiped out my entire neighborhood,” said Spencer.

Instead, his home was completely consumed by the fire with everything gone. He’s now staying at his sister’s home, one of the few still standing in her neighborhood. It’s still standing because of three city workers. “They continually drove a tanker truck up and down behind the three homes that are still standing, and they spent the whole day fighting the fire on their own. These aren’t firefighters. These are city employees,” said Spencer.

The flames reached her back fence about 20 feet away from the home. Spencer also tried to help using hoses and sprinklers to put out small hot spots. “I was amazed the house was here anyway because there’s destruction all around us here,” Spencer said.

Despite the horrific loss, Spencer is staying positive. He’s been sober from alcohol for almost 14 years, which has taught him how to get through times. “But because I’ve been sober, thank God, uh, I’ve learned how to deal with life on life’s terms rather than escaping. And, uh, so I was I’m real pleased that I was able to, uh, basically follow the Serenity Prayer. Accept what I can’t change,” said Spencer.

His home was not insured. He said he did a lot of his own electrical, plumbing, and heating fixes and the home wouldn’t pass inspection. His daughter set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for him to rebuild.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.