Ruidoso officials say mass looting is not happening

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Village of Ruidoso is reassuring the public that law enforcement will remain in the area after false posts of mass looting surfaced on social media. The village has confirmed only one break-in at a business but says the case is now closed.

Wildfire Resources

Officials add police will continue patrols while the community is evacuated. “We’ve got lots of law enforcement resources here on the ground that are helping us with all of this and including if things become an issue. Including, the Ruidoso Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, state police, and now the National Guard,” said Spokesperson Kerry Gladden, Village of Ruidoso.

The village said officers are investigating all cases reported to them.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.