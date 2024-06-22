Ruidoso officials to allow residents to return soon

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities said they have decided to let Ruidoso residents return next week after two wildfires and floods devastated the area.

According to a post from the Village of Ruidoso, locals will be allowed to return to their homes starting at 8 a.m. on June 24.

There are a few restrictions about who’s allowed to return. Authorities only want local, full-time residents to return, and they’re asked to bring food and water supplies. The grocery stores will not be operating fully, they said.

The Village also noted there will be no childcare, and some homes may not have gas, water, or electricity. A Boil Water Advisory is in place, and questions can be directed to a line found by calling 575-258-6900.

