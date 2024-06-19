Ruidoso fires still not contained. Man dies from burns and about 1,400 structures lost.

Jun. 19—Wildfires in and around Ruidoso continued to increase in size overnight into Wednesday morning, after claiming the life of a man and forcing the evacuation of Ruidoso Downs on Tuesday.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver said at 7 p.m. Tuesday, State Police responded to a call of a dead man outside the Swiss Chalet Inn in Ruidoso. When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man dead on the side of the road with "numerous burns from the fire."

The death is just part of the calamity caused by two fires that have now cover a combined 23,500 acres, or just over 36.7 square miles.

The South Fork Fire has consumed 16,335 acres. Fire crews have been unable to achieve any containment, New Mexico State Forestry Division spokesman George Ducker said in a news release shortly after noon Wednesday.

Zero containment also was reported for the nearby Salt Fire, which had burned 7,071 acres, an increase of roughly 2,100 acres since early Tuesday, according to information provided by Ducker.

"Extreme fire behavior" occurred across the South Fork and Salt fires on Tuesday, he said.

"Fire crews, heavy equipment and additional resources will continue building fire lines on both the South Fork and Salt fires while air resources will assist from the sky with ongoing water and retardant drops," Ducker said of Wednesday's firefighting efforts. "... Changing wind direction and potential for afternoon thunderstorms could create challenging conditions for firefighters in the air and on the ground."

Ducker said late Tuesday about 1,400 structures have been lost, though he did not specify how many were homes. An estimated 8,000 people have evacuated the area.

He said a state of emergency for the Mescalero Apache Reservation has been implemented by its Tribal Council. Evacuations in Ruidoso and Ruidosa Downs remain in place and road closures remain in effect.

Additional evacuation orders have been issued, including for Fantasy Lane, Summit area, Botella Road, Snow Springs, Fence Canyon, Whitetail, and Chihuahua Well.

U.S. 70 remains closed from mile marker 249 (intersection with New Mexico Highway 244), 4 miles east of Mescalero, to mile marker 258, 2 miles east of Carrizozo. The only available evacuation route is on Sudderth to Highway 70, leading out to Roswell, Ducker said.

National Weather Service of Albuquerque meteorologist Brian Guyer said a system is expected to come through Lincoln County on Wednesday afternoon that could bring a quarter to three-quarters of an inch of rain. Another system is expected to come Thursday night into Friday that could produce up to an inch of precipitation.

Guyer said getting the moisture is a "double-edged sword." On one hand, it will help suppress fire activity; one the other, it could cause flooding issues. The rain, plus expected winds, he added, could create unpredictable fire activity.

The South Fork Fire was discovered at 9 a.m., Monday and is burning on Mescalero Apache and U.S. Forest Service lands and within areas surrounding Ruidoso.

A Village of Ruidoso Facebook post states that the Salt Fire is "making a run" toward Ruidoso Downs, which was evacuated on Tuesday.

The Salt Fire is on Mescalero land, southwest of Ruidoso and parts of Otero County.

The South Fork and Salt fires have been managed by Mescalero Apache Fire Rescue and Bureau of Indian Affairs. A complex incident management team, Southwest Area Team 5, assumed command of firefighting efforts at 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, Ducker said.

An estimated 800 first responders have been fighting the fires, he said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation, he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.