Ruidoso fires: Horse trainers optimistic racing will start again at Ruidoso Downs racetrack

Quarter horse trainer Marc Jungers is maintaining optimism despite the devastating fires that have rocked the horse racing world in Ruidoso Downs, N.M.

Jungers evacuated the racetrack and took his 42 horses to the training center in Tularosa, located between Alamogordo and Ruidoso on Highway 70. He is also dealing with the loss of his home in nearby Alto, which was among the many structures lost to the fires.

"I'm staying positive and hopeful," he said. "People have been so gracious, bringing food and just being supportive. Someone in Cloudcroft bought dinner for me on Wednesday night. Fellow trainer John Stinebaugh related a positive story to me in Artesia (New Mexico), where he went and said people there have been amazing and ready to help. It's amazing what people will do to help in a time of need. We're appreciative."

Trainer Todd Fincher decided to keep his nearly 70-horse stable on the backside at the racetrack. With so many horses, it was a bit trickier to move that many horses to an unknown place.

"It was a risk not moving the horses, but we've been fortunate," said Fincher, who primarily trains thoroughbreds. "Right now things are good at the track. The smoke has cleared up a great deal and that was a major concern. There is talk of being able to return to training soon and we're staying hopeful. All of us are used to being busy and it's tough, but we will continue to help each other and stay hopeful."

Other racetracks and farms across New Mexico have stepped up to help. Albuquerque, Sunland Park and Zia Park racetracks have offered their facilities to house horses.

Quarter horse trainer Eric Valenzuela took his 34 horses to a farm in Anthony, N.M.

"So many people have stepped up to offer help and the amount of support horsemen have given each other is tremendous," Valenzuela said. "We just have to be patient and continue to take care of our horses. We always different challenges in this sport and this is a really tough time for people but we'll continue to help each other."

Racing has been canceled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday (June 21, 22 and 23), and no decisions have been made after that. However, the race track plans on taking entries on Friday for next weekend, which includes trials for the Rainbow Futurity, Rainbow Derby, and Rainbow Oaks for quarter horses, according to track officials.

"Horse racing is important to Ruidoso and the people there need it. We need it as horsemen," Jungers said. "It's a difficult time, we all need to help each other. Horse racing can help bring back normalcy to some point and given us some happiness."

