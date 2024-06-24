Ruidoso fire evacuees get first view of damage as FBI joins investigation into cause of blazes

Jun. 24—Rains on Sunday limited firefighter access to a pair of fires around Ruidoso and caused some localized flooding, fire managers said Monday in a daily update.

Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford allowed residents to return to their homes beginning at 8 a.m. Monday but urged them to leave the village after viewing the damage.

Meanwhile, an FBI spokeswoman in Albuquerque said the FBI entered the investigation into the cause of the fire on Friday. The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and convictions of the person or people responsible for starting the fires. The spokeswoman on Monday wouldn't say whether the fires are believed to be "human caused."

The Mescalero Apache Tribe website states, "For the past 3 weeks, the reservation has had a few fires start. BIA Fire Management is aware and monitoring the situation. If you see something suspicious or peculiar, call Mescalero BIA Dispatch at 575-464-4479." The post wasn't dated.

The website also said people could report tips anonymously for information "on possible arrest or conviction due to arson. SOMEONE KNOWS."

Meanwhile, as of Monday the larger South Fork Fire north of Ruidoso had blackened 17,551 acres and was 37% contained, the Southwest Area Incident Management Team said.

Containment of the South Fork Fire north of Ruidoso was up from 31% on Sunday, the update said.

The Salt Fire south of Ruidoso had burned 7,816 acres and was 7% contained — a figure unchanged from Sunday, it said.

Both fires began on the Mescalero Apache Reservation, with the larger South Fork Fire discovered about 9 a.m. June 17 and the Salt Fire first reported near U.S. Highway 70 and Botello Road, fire officials have reported.

Resources fighting the fires Monday include 1,002 personnel, 19 crews, eight helicopters, 71 engines and 14 bulldozers.

"Today, crews will focus on mop-up, clearing snags, hazard tree operations and securing the perimeter where conditions allow," the incident team said Monday.

Fires continued to smolder throughout the burned area.

"Residents and others traveling within the fire area should continue taking extra precautions as emergency vehicles, engines and equipment continue to travel and work along roadways," the update said.

Weather on Monday was expected to be above normal with light winds and a reduced change of scattered storms.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorm potential will increase later in the week," the update said. "After several days of rain, flash flooding and debris flows can occur faster and more abruptly, posing a safety concern for firefighters and the public."

The Mescalero Apache Tribe urged displaced trial members to call the tribe's Emergency Operations Center at 575-464-9214 for help returning to the reservation.

PNM reported progress Monday restoring power to customers in fire-stricken areas.

As of Monday morning, about 2,900 Ruidoso area homes and business remained without power, PNM said in a written statement.

At its peak, 4,104 homes and businesses were without power out of a total 18,940 customers.

About 1,500 of approximately 10,000 power poles were damaged or destroyed by the Salt and South Fork fires.

"PNM is partnering with Ruidoso and the State of New Mexico to restore power to the critical functions for the impacted communities, such as water stations, to make it possible for local residents to safely return," the statement said.

"Although the crews are working as quickly and safely as possible, restoration time frames may vary throughout the Village of Ruidoso due to the severity of damage caused by the wildfires," it said.

PNM has stopped billing and automatic drafting of payments for customers impacted by the wildfires.