Ruidoso faces flooding risk after devastating wildfires

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —Ruidoso’s Assistant Fire Chief Ross Coleman, a former San Angelo fire marshal, has been at the forefront of the efforts with minimal rest.

“The north side of the town looks like a different place. The trees are gone, and landmark hotels have been lost. It’s very depressing and has taken a lot of the beauty of Ruidoso away,” Coleman said, describing the scene of charred, ash-covered trees.

As of Wednesday, June 19, the primary wildfire has scorched 16,335 acres, while the Salt Fire has burned over 7,000 acres. “We have several hundred personnel here, and the situation remains dire,” Coleman added.

Tragically, both the Ruidoso fire and police chiefs, along with several other first responders, have lost their homes in the fires.

