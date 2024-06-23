Ruidoso Downs residents allowed to return home Sunday, fulltime Village of Ruidoso residents set to return Monday

Residents living within the City of Ruidoso Downs were allowed to return home Sunday morning, said Lincoln County Sheriff Michael Wood.

In a Facebook post, he said Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies would be outside the city limits welcoming displaced residents from two large fires that burned around the Ruidoso and Ruidoso Downs areas for nearly a week.

Village of Ruidoso residents who live in the community year round are allowed to return at 8 a.m. Monday said Mayor Lynn Crawford.

“The Village of Ruidoso (VOR) is asking that second homeowners and tourists refrain from coming to Ruidoso to give residents time to get back to their properties and survey any needs or damages,” read a Village Facebook post Saturday.

Crawford said additional resources were being sent to the Village during a Sunday morning briefing on KRUI Radio.

Village of Ruidoso Mayor Lynn Crawford, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Mescalero Apache Reservation President Thora Padilla at a press conference Saturday in Ruidoso.

During the radio update, Crawford said residents who live in Ruidoso temporarily might be able to visit properties on Tuesday or Wednesday.

An online community meeting was set for 5 p.m. Sunday on the Southwest Incident Management Team’s Facebook page.

Latest on South Fork and Salt Fires

As of Sunday morning, the South Fork Fire burned 17, 551 acres and the Salt Fire scorched 7,775 acres, according to a news release from the Incident Management Team.

The South Fork Fire was 31% contained and the Salt Fire was 7% contained as more than 1,100 personnel are fighting both fires along the Mescalero Apache Reservation, Village of Ruidoso and City of Ruidoso Downs.

“The South Fork and Salt fires saw additional precipitation on Saturday, making it difficult for crews to access some areas due to unsafe conditions. On Sunday, weather conditions will allow firefighters to continue securing the perimeter and responding to hot spots within the interior of the fire area,” stated the release.

The fires are considered long-duration events as weather changes and fire activity would increase in unburned pockets of fuel, including stumps and downed trees.

“As these fuels reignite, smoke may be visible,” read the release.

Sunday weather outlook

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Albuquerque forecasted rain and thunderstorm chances at 20% to 40% through Sunday afternoon with highs around 80.

Rain chances of 20% were predicted for Monday with a high of 83.

