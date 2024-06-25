Ruidoso Downs race track creates fundraiser for fire victims

Ruidoso Downs Race Track has created a special account for members of the horse racing industry to make a donation for victims of the recent South Fork and Salt Fires in the Ruidoso area.

“The entire community has been impacted—we have a number of our local residents that have lost their homes,” General Manager Rick Baugh said. “Ruidoso Downs will provide $20,000 in seed money to open the account and we challenge all members of the racing industry to help by making a tax-deductible contribution to the account that will go directly to victims of the recent fires.”

The account can be accessed through www.raceruidoso.com and the track’s Facebook and social media pages. Donations can also be made by calling the race track at 575-378-4431.

“While we are excited to be moving forward with our racing season starting this weekend, we also want to be leaders in the community when it comes to helping our neighbors,” Baugh said.

The money donated through Ruidoso Downs Race Track will be turned over to the Community Foundation of Lincoln County, a well-established local charitable agency that is offering immediate assistance to fire victim families.

In addition to the race track’s seed-money, the American Quarter Horse Association has graciously made the first off-campus donation of $20,000.

“We appreciate the AQHA and all contributions and well-wishes that the members of the racing industry are considering,” Baugh said. “The community is very supportive of Ruidoso Downs Race Track, and we want to return the favor if at all possible.”

