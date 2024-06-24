Ruidoso-area residents start heading home; officials warn of what lies ahead

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KRQE) – More evacuees were being allowed back inside specific areas near Ruidoso after they were forced to leave their homes behind.

Residents said, even though they’re scared to see what they’re coming back to, they’re eager to get home.

As more restrictions are being lifted in the area of Ruidoso, people who were forced to evacuate are returning. Thousands fled to Roswell, and this weekend, some people living in specific areas were allowed to come back home.

Joanne and John Otero have been staying in Roswell since they were evacuated from their homes on Monday. On Sunday, they packed up 17 cases of water and non-perishable food to try and come back home.

On Saturday, Village of Ruidoso and county officials released a list of locations that would be allowing re-entry, saying it was limited to full-time residents.

Cristina Obregon and her husband, Ralph Gonzales, said they tried coming back the day before but were turned away. They arrived at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning and were able to return. Thankfully, their home was still intact.

While some residents could enter, others weren’t so lucky.

Alice and her son, Eduardo Flores, have lived in midtown Ruidoso for more than 20 years. They believed they would be allowed back after seeing an announcement made by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, but once they arrived, they were turned away.

As more areas of Ruidoso re-open tomorrow, thousands of residents are expected to return.

Emergency officials ask the public to prepare for the worst and exercise a great deal of caution. Returning evacuees are recommended to take Highway 70 when coming into Ruidoso.

The Village of Ruidoso said here will still be no entry and exclusion zones that will not be accessible to residents.

State police are also warning people returning that they may come across victims who did not make it out of the fire. If that happens, they’re asked to call NMSP or make an in-person report.

Additionally, Ruidoso Downs Race Track and Casino has confirmed they will be holding events as originally scheduled this Friday and Saturday. Owner Johnny Trotter told track magazine the “Million Dollar Rainbow Futurity” would run as planned. They said entries for the race were drawn on Saturday. Trotter also told the magazine that horses that were relocated from the track due to the fires were able to return.

