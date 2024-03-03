Rugby fans spared Sunday rail line closure

Work will be carried out on the tracks for a number of Sundays in March

No trains will be running between Cardiff and Swansea on three of the next four Sundays in March.

Buses are replacing trains on the south Wales mainline as Network Rail will be carrying out essential work renewing the track.

The work on 3 March will be followed by further closures on two other Sundays 17 and 24 March.

But Network Rail, which is responsible for maintaining the track, said there will not be line closures on 10 March, when Wales play France at the Principality Stadium in the Six Nations.

Network Rail Wales and Borders route director Nick Millington said: “We are working really hard to improve train service punctuality and this essential work is a part of our commitment to do that.

“We recognise there is never a good time to close the railway, but we have planned the renewals to minimise disruption as much as possible."

Passengers are being urged to check journey details before travelling.