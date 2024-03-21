Rudyard Kipling poems to be read at former estate

Poetry written by Rudyard Kipling is to be read at his former estate in Burwash, East Sussex

Poetry written by Rudyard Kipling is to be read in the gardens of his former estate in East Sussex.

The novelist and poet moved to Bateman’s estate in Burwash in 1902 and lived there until his death in 1936.

In celebration of World Poetry Day, National Trust said a volunteer is to read a selection of poetry and verse “in the place which inspired his writing”.

There will be four separate readings at 11:30 BST, 12:30, 13:30 and 14:30 on Thursday.

The event is free of charge.

At the 17th Century house, Kipling wrote Puck of Pook’s Hill and Rewards and Fairies, which includes the renowned poem If.

He was also awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 1907.

